Katt Williams Speaks on Diddy During Show: ‘They Put the Drugs in the Baby Oil’

In the eyes of many in Hip-Hop, Katt Williams kicked off all the chaos in 2024. Hitting the stage after Diddy’s arrest, Williams commented on the news, stating, “They put the drugs in the baby oil.”
Katt also had some smoke for Diddy’s attorney, who attempted to blame the massive amounts of oil on Costco’s selling practices: “P. Diddy’s dumbass lawyer said, ‘He probably got it at Costco.’ Costco hit right back, ‘We don’t even sell baby oil.'”
According to Page Six, another warning alarms Diddy’s celebrity friends as Williams believes Diddy is “about to snitch on everybody.”
And this echoes the moment that kicked off 2024:
When this interview aired, Everybody and they mama thought Katt was either on drugs again or just being dramatic.— Folu 🚀 (@FoluShaw) October 2, 2024
Months later we have 1000 bottles of drug laced baby oil, 120 possible sexual assault victims.
Katt williams is a prophet. ✊🏾🔥🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/O5YqdGxeLf