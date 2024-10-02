Katt Williams Speaks on Diddy During Show: ‘They Put the Drugs in the Baby Oil’

In the eyes of many in Hip-Hop, Katt Williams kicked off all the chaos in 2024. Hitting the stage after Diddy’s arrest, Williams commented on the news, stating, “They put the drugs in the baby oil.”

Katt also had some smoke for Diddy’s attorney, who attempted to blame the massive amounts of oil on Costco’s selling practices: “P. Diddy’s dumbass lawyer said, ‘He probably got it at Costco.’ Costco hit right back, ‘We don’t even sell baby oil.'”

According to Page Six, another warning alarms Diddy’s celebrity friends as Williams believes Diddy is “about to snitch on everybody.”

And this echoes the moment that kicked off 2024: