Legendary Gospel Group Commissioned Returns After 20+ Year Hiatus with New Single “Think on These Things” Featuring American Idol’s Roman Collins

Iconic gospel group Commissioned has reunited after more than two decades to release their highly anticipated new single, in partnership with Legacy Music Group. Featuring a special collaboration with American Idol contestant Roman Collins, this marks Commissioned’s first

new music in over 24 years, and fans across generations are eager to hear their timeless sound once again.

The group, which includes original members Parkes Stewart, Mitchell Jones, Karl Reid, and Michael Williams, expressed excitement about bringing their classic gospel harmonies to a new generation of listeners. Speaking about their collaboration with Collins, the members were effusive in their praise. “He’s not just blessed with an incredible voice,” the group noted, “but he’s also a truly humble and wonderful person to work with.” The respect is mutual,with Collins accrediting Commissioned as one of his greatest musical influences.

“Music transcends generations,” said Karl Reid, reflecting on their legacy. “To hear that artists like Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Justin Bieber, Tank, Boyz II Men, and Jodeci were inspired by our music. To see them on TV and everywhere then to hear them say they liked what we were doing, You think, ‘Who!?… You were listening to us!?’” Reid shared that just as these artists looked to Commissioned, the group itself drew inspiration from legends like, Earth, Wind & Fire Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, El Debarge, The Motown Sound, and others. Reid states, “The most important thing that they’re feeling is the presence of God, we’ve always made sure that God would be pleased with what we were doing…it’s why our name is what it is.” The group name refers back to the Great Commission, found in Matthew 28:19. Reiterating that their mission was to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to anyone that would hear.

Returning to the studio after 20 years felt seamless, according to the group. Parkes Stewart and Mitchell Jones, known for their unique synergy in songwriting, remarked that it was as if no time had passed. “It was like we never missed a beat,” said Jones. “You could feel the love in the room.” Karl Reid added that although they spent long days in the studio—up to eight hours at a time—it never felt like work, thanks to the strong bond and unity among the members.

Stewart, who is responsible for penning many of the group’s iconic hits such as “Ordinary Just Won’t Do,” “Victory,” “Hold Me,” “I Am Here,” “Lord Jesus Help Me (Help Somebody Else)” “Only What You Do for Christ Will Last” and “Hold Me” played a crucial role in shaping the sound that made Commissioned legendary in the gospel world. The group wanted to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Jovan Dawkins, CEO of Legacy Music Group, and producer of “Think on These Things” exclaiming their entire experience, (even down to the food) was done in a highly professional manner and that Jova and team presented an environment conducive to fostering peak creativity.

The new single also carries an emotional weight, as it follows the recent loss of Bishop Michael Brooks, one of the founding members of Commissioned and a beloved collaborator who wrote many of their songs as well. The group, still coming to terms with the loss of their brother. expressed their deep sadness. Michael Williams phrased Bishop as his “Music brother.” As they arranged music together, upon hearing of His loss, immediately traveling to Detroit to be with the family.“It’s unbelievable,”Jones said, reflecting on Brooks’ unwavering support during some of the hardest moments in their lives, including when Jones lost his wife a year and a half ago. Brooks’ presence and encouragement were pivotal during those difficult times, and his absence is felt profoundly within the group. They vowed to make sure that his name and memory will continue with them always. “He’s going to be missed physically, but through his works he will live forever”

Commissioned’s return is a celebration of legacy, unity, and the timeless power of gospel music. Fans both old and new can look forward to the release of their new single, which promises to inspire, uplift, and remind listeners of the enduring influence of Commissioned’s music.

About Commissioned

Formed in 1982, Commissioned is regarded as one of the most influential gospel groups of all time. Their innovative blend of gospel, R&B, and soul has earned them a dedicated fan base and a lasting impact on contemporary gospel music. With classic albums and unforgettable hits, they continue to inspire and shape both the gospel and R&B landscapes.