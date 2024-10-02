Rich Homie Quan’s Death Ruled Accidental Drug Overdose

Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death has been determined as an accidental drug overdose, according to a report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The report, obtained by PEOPLE, revealed that a toxic mix of drugs, including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine, and THC, was found in Quan’s system at the time of his death. There were no signs of trauma, and his death was officially ruled as an accident.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, tragically passed away on September 5, 2024. An autopsy was conducted the following day to confirm the cause. He was laid to rest during a funeral service held in his hometown of Atlanta on Sept.17.

Rich Homie Quan’s energy and contribution to Hip-Hop music will not fade anytime soon, especially with the release of his emotional new video, “Song Cry.”

Quan was already filming this video when he died, so the video, which dropped yesterday, mixes pre-recorded footage with clips from his funeral. The visual celebrates the life of the Atlanta legend and includes other Hip hop celebs, such as Boosie and D.C. Young Fly, who are celebrating life along with RHQ in his last moments.

Scenes from the funeral, like when the white doves were released, will definitely be tearjerkers for anyone who is a fan of the late “Some Type Of Way” rapper.

