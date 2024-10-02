The Minnesota Lynx secured a crucial 77-70 victory over the Connecticut Sun, evening their best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1. Courtney Williams led the way with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Alanna Smith added 15 points, six rebounds, and knocked down three 3-pointers. The Lynx head to Connecticut with momentum as the series shifts for the next two games.

Despite an off shooting night, Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier made her presence felt with 9 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and one steal, filling the stat sheet in numerous ways.

Minnesota’s bench provided a key advantage, outscoring Connecticut’s reserves 16-4. All eight Lynx players who saw the floor contributed at least four points, giving them a well-rounded offensive attack.

For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner combined for 35 points. Thomas posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Bonner contributed 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Bonner also moved into 3rd place on the WNBA’s all-time Playoff scoring list.

With the series now tied, both teams will look to gain the upper hand in Game 3 as the action shifts to Connecticut.