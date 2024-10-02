Summer Walker Hosts Second Annual ‘Buy Black Women Sh*t’ Initiative to Celebrate Anniversary of ‘Last Day of Summer’

On September 22, Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) celebrated the upcoming anniversary of her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer, by giving back to her community with the relaunch of her “Buy Black Women Sh*t” initiative. Held on the final day of summer, the initiative spotlighted Black women-owned businesses in Atlanta that promote self-care. Fans were treated to discounts, products, and more from local entrepreneurs.

Partnering with LVRN Cares, the philanthropic arm of her label, the event showcased businesses like City Dogz, Lot23 Chandler, The Secret Garden, The Lash Vault, and Atlanta Curves. The directory will remain available on Walker’s website until September 22, 2025.

Walker first launched “Buy Black Women Sh*t” on September 22, 2022, a day officially recognized as “Summer Walker Day” in Atlanta.

Last Day of Summer, released in October 2018, propelled Walker into stardom, spawning the multi-platinum single “Girls Need Love” and its popular remix featuring Drake. In 2024, Walker’s third EP Clear 2: Soft Life earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. She also received two NAACP Image Award nominations for her collaboration “Good Good” with Usher and 21 Savage, which was also up for Best R&B Video at the 2024 MTV VMAs.