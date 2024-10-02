Tee Grizzley Joins Forces With J. Cole On New Single And Video “Blow For Blow”

Tee Grizzley has announced his new album, Post Traumatic, which will be released this Friday, Oct. 4. The announcement follows the release of his single “Blow for Blow” with J. Cole.

“Blow For Blow” notably marks his first collaboration with the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning chart-dominating North Carolina rap superstar.

Produced by powerhouse Pi’erre Bourne [Drake, Playboi Carti], the track’s synth loop wraps around tense 808s. J. Cole sets the tempo by bodying the beat with raz0r-sharp rhymes. He urges to “proceed with throat-cut procedures,” going on to dispense wisdom, “Don’t trust rappers, ho, trust in Jesus.” An interpolation of a classic hook by The Notorious B.I.G. effectively passes the ball to Tee, who delivers a showstopping series of bars. He goes on to coronate himself, “I’m a king. You won’t see me drop no tears,” and steel his position as untouchable, “If this shit goes left, I’m pulling bread out the floor.” The music video seamlessly projects this spirit on-screen. This dynamic duo rap on top of a building against the New York skyline.

Meanwhile, Post Traumatic sees Tee open up like never before. Thematically, he addresses the effect of past traumas upon the present. Once again, he draws on real-life experiences from a place of wisdom and experience, presenting a blueprint for reform and new beginnings. Getting vulnerable, he also delivers the ultimate homage to Detroit and the Midwest.