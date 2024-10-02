Tim Walz Stumps JD Vance with Trump Election Loss Question During Debate

Courtesy of CBS News

In a critical moment during Tuesday night’s debate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz caught Ohio Senator JD Vance off guard with a straightforward question: “Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”

Vance, visibly uncomfortable, dodged the question and failed to give a clear answer. His attempt to pivot away from the subject has already been labeled the “moment of the night” by reporters, analysts, and pundits. The hesitation was noticeable and left Vance struggling to recover.

Watch the moment below:

Campaign data shows that undecided voters from battleground states marked this exchange as Vance’s worst moment of the debate, potentially damaging his credibility. As election misinformation continues to be a contentious issue, his inability to provide a direct response may sway voters who are seeking clarity on where candidates stand regarding the 2020 election results.

The fallout from this exchange will likely be a talking point in the coming days as the debate continues to resonate with the public.