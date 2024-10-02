Tory Lanez may be locked up but that’s not stopping his social game from maintaining relevance. The Chixtape rapper recently honored legendary rapper Trina while announcing the re-release of his mixtape, reflecting on her crucial support early in his career. In an inspirational Instagram post, Lanez shared that around a decade ago, he was struggling financially, sleeping in his ex-girlfriend’s car and on his manager’s couch. His fortunes shifted when Trina stepped in to help him.

Here’s the link from the gram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAl_8c-SZtV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9f235fcd-01af-4ee5-a656-3a0514ab430e&img_index=1

Ge this, Lanez recalled showing Trina his song “Godfather.” She immediately saw its potential, telling him, “That’s the song that’s going to get you a deal.” Trina provided $5,000 to help Lanez shoot the video for the track. The same director later filmed a second video for “Henny in Hand” at no cost. Just two months after the videos were completed, Interscope Records noticed his work, leading to Lanez’s first major record deal. “The rest was history,” Lanez reflected.

The praise continued as Tory was grateful for Trina’s belief in him, Lanez was able to refine his music and image, which helped him rise to fame. Now, a decade later, Lanez is re-releasing his Lost Cause mixtape, which included those pivotal tracks, on October 1 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. He also hinted at more re-releases, stating, “This will be the first of many classic mixtapes of mine that I will officially release on DSPs now that I am INDEPENDENT!!!”