Symba infused his rapping ability in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Sharing a black and white video on social media, Symba highlights his points in bars. Some of those include:

“Civil conversation comes from speaking to civil people,

that man don’t have a plan so his dance is to speak evil,

We don’t want to see the country burn,

We want to see the country learn,

that love and integrity is what makes the world turn.”

You can hear the full message below.