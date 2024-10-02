Wendy Williams, the iconic TV host and former radio personality, has spoken out following the recent charges brought against Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Longtime fans of Williams will remember her early days on the radio, where she was one of the first to speak out against the alleged behind-the-scenes behavior of Diddy. Now, amid his latest legal troubles, Williams has made her stance clear: “It’s about time.”

Combs, 54, once heralded as hip-hop royalty, is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, and the allegations have cast a dark cloud over his decades-long career in the music industry.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Williams, 60, reflected on her past criticism of Combs, noting how many people have reached out to her saying she “called it” years ago.

Advertisement

“I’ve been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” she shared. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Williams, who has been dealing with her own health issues, including a diagnosis of aphasia, expressed her shock and horror at the resurfacing of a video showing Combs allegedly abusing his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel lobby.

“To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific,” Williams said. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Wendy has been openly critical of Combs throughout her career, often touching on industry rumors and allegations long before they made mainstream headlines. Her bold takes during her radio days made her a controversial but respected figure, particularly when it came to speaking on powerful figures in the entertainment world.

While Williams stepped back from the public eye due to health issues, her voice remains as impactful as ever. Though her popular talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, aired its final episode in June 2022, she continues to be a key figure in pop culture commentary.

“It is about time,” Williams reiterated in her interview, emphasizing the importance of holding individuals accountable, regardless of their fame. “The truth is finally coming out, and now the world is watching.”

Thoughts?