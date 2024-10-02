Wendy Williams Speaks on Diddy’s Arrest: ‘It Is About Time’

Wendy Williams has long criticized Diddy’s actions during her media career. Now, she is giving her opinion on his current legal battle.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Williams revealed that people have contacted her, stating, “Wendy, you called it.”

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” Williams said. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

She added, “It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific.But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

In May, on a recent episode of comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Charlamagne Tha God alleges that Diddy got troubled talk show host Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 over claims that the Bad Boy founder was homosexual.

Charlamagne delves into the almost thirty-year history between his mentor, Williams, and Diddy.

“Wendy’s whole thing was Diddy was gay,” Charlamagne said. “That’s why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy ’cause that’s when Bad Boy was smoking hot. She got fired for putting that out there.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host supposedly had a photo of Diddy in an intimate situation with another man, suggesting that Diddy was gay, which ultimately got her fired from the radio station in 1998.

Charlamagne speaks on Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters," and confirms that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he’s gay.



(🎥 FLAGRANT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5d4Xr9AUyW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024

While announcing forthcoming lawsuits of over 100 people who claim to be victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs, attorney Tony Buzbee stated there will be additional enablers to go down with the mogul.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said. “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.”

He added, “The names will shock you.”

The lawsuits are expected to roll out across various states within the next 30 days and highlight those who were bystanders or encouraged the behavior. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Victims are allegedly as young as minors, including someone who was 9 years old.