YG Arrested for Misdemeanor DUI in Burbank, CA

October 2, 2024
Shawn Grant
YG012

YG was arrested early Tuesday morning after he drove on a curb.


According to TMZ, there was no call to authorities. Instead, officers just pulled up on YG after he hopped a curb in his red sports car and stood outside. YG did not take a breathalyzer test but was booked for a misdemeanor DUI after a blood sample.

This story is developing.

