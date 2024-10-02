YG Arrested for Misdemeanor DUI in Burbank, CA

YG was arrested early Tuesday morning after he drove on a curb.
According to TMZ, there was no call to authorities. Instead, officers just pulled up on YG after he hopped a curb in his red sports car and stood outside. YG did not take a breathalyzer test but was booked for a misdemeanor DUI after a blood sample.
This story is developing.
YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ he's gathering more information on YG's arrest … and his main… pic.twitter.com/rK9iDWt1BQ