Let’s take a break from all the doom and gloom in Hip Hop as of late and take moment to give out the flowers where their due … Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, and Kool Moe Dee are set to be honored at the 2024 Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards for their immense contributions and lasting influence on the evolution of rap.

The prestigious event for the culture is set to take place on Saturday, October 5, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, where these legendary emcees from Hip-Hop’s golden era will be celebrated for their pivotal roles in shaping the genre.

These awards will be hosted by star actor Terry Crews, best known for playing the dad on Everybody Hates Chris, at the second annual awards ceremony will feature appearances and performances from several Hip-Hop icons, including Nas, Fab 5 Freddy, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more.

How it all works is the honorees were chosen by an advisory board of notable figures such as Nas, Fab 5 Freddy, Video Music Box curator Ralph McDaniels, and music executive Anthony Saleh.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards are organized by The Paid in Full Foundation (PIFF), a charitable non-profit founded by Benjamin and Felicia Horowitz in 2022, based in Las Vegas.

The foundation’s mission aims to recognize and support “transformational artists who have made a significant cultural impact and empower them to continue their creative and artistic endeavors.”

Get this, at last year’s inaugural event, rap legends Rakim and Scarface were honored for their careers and contributions to Hip-Hop. Both artists were each awarded $500,000 as a gesture of appreciation by the foundation. This year’s event promises to continue the tradition of honoring Hip-Hop’s greatest, as Caz, Shante, and Kool Moe Dee receive their well-deserved recognition.