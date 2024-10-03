Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Eyes Grammy Nomination for Best Country Album

Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, is set to compete for Best Country Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy’s screening committee decided last week, a significant moment for the 43-year-old icon.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, this submission marks a new chapter in Beyoncé’s career, seven years after her 2016 track “Daddy Lessons” was rejected by the Academy’s country committee.

Cowboy Carter and its chart-topping single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” received no nominations at last month’s CMA Awards and saw similar snubs at the People’s Choice Country Awards. Despite this, if Beyoncé receives a Best Country Album nod, it will be her first in the genre and add to her extensive record of Grammy nominations across multiple categories.

Beyoncé, the most decorated artist in Grammy history with 32 wins, has triumphed in R&B, rap, dance, and pop fields. Her potential competition in the Best Country Album category includes Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Kacey Musgraves.

