BlocBoy JB Arrested in Memphis for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

BlocBoy JB, born James Baker, was arrested on Tuesday after being found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV at a stoplight, according to police records. The 28-year-old artist faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say a state trooper spotted a red Mazda SUV stopped at a traffic light on North Germantown Parkway and Chickering Lane. According to Fox-13 Memphis, the vehicle remained unmoved through two full cycles of the signal, prompting the trooper to investigate. Court documents reveal that Baker was found unconscious in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake and the car in drive. A handgun was discovered on his lap, and a plastic bag of marijuana was found nearby.

Baker was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Shelby County jail with a $7,500 bond.

BlocBoy JB has a criminal history that includes a DUI conviction in 2018 and a marijuana-related conviction in 2020.