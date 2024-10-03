Tennessee State Police have confirmed that James Lee Baker aka “BlocBoy JB”JB has been arrested on gun and drug charges after officers found him asleep behind the wheel.

According to local news reports, the Tennessee Highway Patrol found the Memphis rapper early Tuesday morning (October 1) unconscious in his car with his foot on the brake and a gun in his lap. When the rapper’s Mazda was stopped, he allegedly was found with marijuana after officers searched the car.

The Memphis native was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and several other charges such as driving with a revoked license and obstructing a highway.

Baker was booked into Shelby County Jail on a $7,500 bond and has had his driver’s license revoked.

He has yet to comment on the charges.