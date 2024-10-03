Allegations must be the Oxford Dictionary word of the year. Sheesh … Cardi B appears to have responded to recent allegations made by Akademiks, who claimed she cheated on Offset with an unnamed NFL player. Ballers. That’s another word.

Here’s what sparked it … The popular streamer who’s known for making claims in his style of journalism, was speaking on his Rumble channel, where he suggested that the player in question was a wide receiver, implying he had caught a touchdown. Slick wordplay. We see what he’s trying to do. Akademiks also alleged, there’s that word again, that Offset caught Cardi B with the athlete.

Get this, in what seemed like a direct response to these claims, Cardi posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Whitney Houston’s famous interview with Diane Sawyer, where Houston says, “But do you know? Do you really know?”

Advertisement

This heated back and forth between Cardi B and Offset, kind of began albeit publicly, when Offset accused her of cheating while pregnant with their third child. The argument escalated when Offset joined Cardi’s Instagram Live and commented, “U fucked with a baby inside tell the truth!!” Cardi B didn’t deny the accusation and responded, “You know what I find so crazy? That a n-gga thinks that they can just buy a bh. I love me shit, but you can’t buy me no more, muthafa. It’s so crazy that a n-gga thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.”

She further explained adding, “I find it funny that n-ggas think that they can fuck on anything, but when I start talking to n-ggas, you want to threaten me with taking shit that I f***ing worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. You want to take my shit because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

What’s more, Cardi B seemingly confirmed the cheating allegations by writing on X, “AND DID!!!!!!” She admitted to talking to other men while she was pregnant, starting on June 24, before giving birth in early September. Offset responded with a harsh comment, “The thing is that u just get f***ed 3 kids a lil too late.”

ICYMI, the couple’s relationship has been rocked by several cheating allegations in the past. However, reports suggest that these issues weren’t the primary reason behind Cardi B filing for divorce in early August.