Charles Barkley Launches Round Mound Media Production Company

Charles Barkley has officially launched Round Mound Media, according to a report from Variety on Tuesday. The new production company, created in partnership with EverWonder Studio and supported by Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI, aims to explore scripted, documentary, and live programming.

Barkley’s longtime manager, Marc Perman, will serve as President of Round Mound Media, which already has 10 projects in development, including a feature about Barkley’s life.

Despite the new venture, Barkley will continue his exclusive work with TNT Sports. However, per the report, Round Mound Media will “have a first look at all of Barkley’s sports-related projects developed with the company.”

With an ambitious lineup and Barkley’s larger-than-life personality, Round Mound Media is set to make a splash in the entertainment industry.