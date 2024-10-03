Back by popular demand, Chef JJ Johnson is set to host one of the most anticipated events at the New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) — BACARDI Presents JJ Johnson’s The Cookout: A Hip-Hop Celebration. This year, the celebrated James Beard Award-winning chef will once again bring together his love for food, music, and culture, this time at the iconic Brooklyn Army Terminal. Alongside co-host and legendary rapper Rev Run, this event promises to be an unforgettable tribute to the rich legacies of Black cuisine and hip-hop.

The Cookout is not just a food event, it’s a cultural celebration that merges the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop with the soulful traditions of Black foodways. With performances from Rev Run, Freeway, and DJ Too Much, attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere as they enjoy signature dishes from some of New York’s finest Black-owned restaurants. Angela Yee from iHeart Radio’s Power 105.1 will co-host, adding even more star power to the event.

A Fusion of Food and Music

At the heart of The Cookout is Chef JJ Johnson, whose innovative approach to African-Caribbean cuisine mirrors the transformative power of hip-hop in reshaping music. Known for his ability to honor past food traditions while adding a modern twist, JJ’s culinary style combines culturally relevant ingredients with his classically trained cooking techniques. Much like how hip-hop has evolved by blending various musical influences, Chef JJ is bridging the gap between food and music, creating something new while staying true to his roots.

His fast-growing restaurant FIELDTRIP, a rice bowl concept with four locations in NYC, highlights sustainability and his commitment to food justice. Chef JJ’s approach connects the foodways of West Africa and the Caribbean to the Americas, showcasing the diversity of the African diaspora through rice, a staple across many cultures. He is passionate about sourcing the freshest ingredients from local farmers and raising awareness for equity within the food industry.

Cultural Tastemaker and Advocate

Beyond his culinary accolades, Chef JJ is a true cultural tastemaker and community advocate. His efforts to spotlight Black cuisine and sustainability have earned him widespread recognition, including a James Beard Award and a spot on Eater’s New Guard of Power in NYC Dining. JJ continues to push boundaries in the culinary world, using his platform to raise awareness for food justice and to advocate for positive change within the industry.

His work doesn’t stop in the kitchen. Chef JJ is also a familiar face on television, having appeared on shows like Food Network’s Chopped, Netflix’s Street Food, and Selena + Chef on HBO Max. His popular show Just Eats with Chef JJ is entering its fifth season on TV One’s Cleo TV this fall, and his highly anticipated cookbook, The Simple Art of Rice, was released in September 2023 to critical acclaim.

The Cookout Experience

Attendees of The Cookout will be treated to more than just good food. The event will feature plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails to complement the delicious dishes and lively music. It’s an opportunity to experience the essence of Black culture — from the food on the plate to the beats in the air.

With a lineup of renowned chefs, iconic music performances, and a celebration of Black excellence, Chef JJ Johnson’s The Cookout is set to be one of the most memorable experiences of NYCWFF. As JJ continues to innovate in both food and culture, events like this showcase his dedication to building cultural connections and pushing the boundaries of the culinary world.

Check out the recap below.