Denzel Washington and Diddy Reportedly Had Shouting Match at 2003 Party Over Disrespect

A past interaction between Diddy and Denzel Washington reportedly went wrong. According to an insider, Washington attended a party with his wife, Pauletta Washington, which led to a shouting match between the two.

According to an insider, this event happened in 2003, and Washington screamed, “You don’t respect anyone.”

“[He and Pauletta] had been partying until dawn, and they had seen something and stormed out,” the insider added.

A rep for neither star responded to Page Six, who initially reported.

While announcing forthcoming lawsuits of over 100 people who claim to be victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs, attorney Tony Buzbee stated there will be additional enablers to go down with the mogul.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said. “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.”

He added, “The names will shock you.”

The lawsuits are expected to roll out across various states within the next 30 days and highlight those who were bystanders or encouraged the behavior. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Victims are allegedly as young as minors, including someone who was 9 years old.