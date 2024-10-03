Today(October 3), a notice in the court docket in Diddy’s federal criminal sex trafficking indicated the case was reassigned to Judge Arun Subramanian, who was first nominated by President Joe Biden in 2022 and took the bench in 2023.

Subramanian spent most of his career as a civil litigator of complex disputes at the law firm Susman Godfrey. Before joining Godfrey, he worked as a law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Judge Andrew Carter, who denied Diddy bail in his last hearing, will no longer be on the bench during the incarcerated mogul’s criminal case.

There has been no reason confirmed as to why Carter excused himself from the case, but legal analyst Meghann Cuniff said that Judge Carter hinted at finding his replacement in Diddy’s case at his September 18th bail hearing.

“If I can’t try it, I’ll find a colleague who can if you want to set a trial date,” the judge told Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Bad Boy mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs, could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” his indictment explained. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”