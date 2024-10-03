Fashion Nova Uses ‘Booty Butt Pad’ Costume Accessory to Show Fans How to Become BBL Drizzy for Halloween

Alright, which one of y’all will dress up like BBL Drizzy for Halloween? Yeah, it sounds crazy, but Fashion Nova is providing everything you need to be October’s Very Own joke of the Halloween Party.

On Fashion Nova’s website, the product being sold is the “BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory.” Harmless, right? Yeah, until you notice the model using it is dressed like Drake.

You can see the chaos of the ad below.

