Wookie releases single and discusses lessons learned from Future and Casino

Explosive local Atl star Lil Wookie has been cementing his place in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. The popular Freebandz affiliate was tapped to lead the next generation of Future’s globally successful label by his brother and CEO, Casino. He’s been on the motivated Wookie to go harder for his dreams and his family. Wookie is back with a catchy new single and visual, “2 Real” which samples Plies and is produced by SquashBangers.

Discovered by Casino, Wookie has been immersed in Atlanta’s hip-hop culture since his early childhood. When he was little, Wookie would overhear his uncle Lil Bo (of the legendary Atlanta rap group The Eastside Boyz) and Lil Jon preparing their rhymes. These moments inspired Wookie to rap. Wookie’s dad soon discovered his son’s ability to rap and encouraged him to write his own raps.

Rapping became Wookie’s life path, and he would even sneak out of the house on school nights to perform at nightclubs, all in pursuit of his dreams. When Freebandz Casino realized how Wookie was serious about rap, he immediately embraced him professionally. Casino has been his mentor to this day.

Wookie’s music has a raw sound with a gritty cadence. He possesses a unique skill set among today’s rappers, as he is capable of writing lyrics, freestyling, and using the “punch-in” method.

Due to his distinctive abilities, Wookie’s wordplay is frequently quoted on Genius.com. His lyrics range from fun, upbeat vibes to serious street tales, showcasing his versatility. In an era of payola and bots, Wookie has amassed over 5 million organic streams before releasing an EP, LP, or album.