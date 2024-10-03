Future Makes History with 11th No. 1 Album, ‘MIXTAPE PLUTO’

Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper Future has officially made history with the debut of his latest project, MIXTAPE PLUTO, at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This marks Future’s 11th No. 1 album and his third in just six months, following WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

Future is now the first hip-hop artist ever to achieve three No. 1 albums in such a short span, a feat not seen since The Beatles in 1965-1966. Additionally, MIXTAPE PLUTO landed atop several other charts, including Top Streaming Albums and Rap Overall Consumption. All 17 tracks from the project have debuted on the Hot 100, making Future the first solo hip-hop artist to achieve this milestone without any features.

