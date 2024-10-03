Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Enjoys Romantic Date at Paris Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment

Joan Vassos, star of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette, was treated to an enchanting evening at Paris Las Vegas, hosted by Caesars Entertainment. Accompanied by her suitor, Pascal Ibgui, the couple enjoyed luxury accommodations, a surprise performance by the legendary Wayne Newton, and breathtaking views from the High Roller. The romantic date, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, made for a magical night that showcased the best of what Paris Las Vegas has to offer. Fans of the show eagerly await to see how this special night unfolds on The Golden Bachelorette.