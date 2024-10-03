Just when you thought Jonathan Majors’ career was down for the count, his highly anticipated bodybuilding film Magazine Dreams is now set to hit theaters after all.

The movie will see a release in early 2025, following a delay due to Majors’ legal challenges and subsequent conviction.

That aside, Magazine Dreams has found a home. Briarcliff Entertainment has secured the domestic distribution rights, with CEO Tom Ortenberg confirming the news in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

“Magazine Dreams is a visceral experience that challenges the perceptions of ambition and identity,” Ortenberg stated. “Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most compelling and transformative roles in recent cinema history.”

ICYMI about the film, also stars Haley Bennett, follows Majors as an amateur bodybuilder and was initially acquired by Searchlight after receiving strong praise at the Sundance Film Festival. It was originally scheduled for release in December, but Disney pulled it from their lineup as Majors faced legal trouble.

Majors was a rising Hollywood star. He was known for his roles in Creed III, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the Disney+ series Loki. He was convicted in December on one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a harassment violation, following a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabari. As you know, he avoided jail time, Majors was required to complete a 52-week in-person domestic violence prevention program. He was acquitted of other charges, including aggravated harassment.

When it comes to Briarcliff Entertainment’s acquisition of Magazine Dreams, it signals a new chapter for the film after its initial delay and ambiguity whether it would ever see the light of day.

Get this, interestingly Ortenberg’s company is also handling The Apprentice, a film about former President Donald Trump’s real estate ventures in the 1980s, starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova.

As for Majors’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is over by all reporting. He was previously slated to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but Marvel announced in July that Kang Dynasty would be replaced by Avengers: Doomsday, marking the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU.