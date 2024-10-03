JT remains at the top of her game, as her Billboard Hot 100 single “OKAY” is now RIAA-certified gold. Following her headlining City Cinderella Tour, JT (Quality Control Music/Motown) received a gold plaque for “OKAY” in Los Angeles from Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. JT’s unrelenting work ethic has paid off this year, as many publications lauded the Miami superstar for her project City Cinderella.

Essence glorified the project in their review, saying: “The City Cinderella soundscape is contemporary and nostalgic, blending classic Miami influences with modern forces,” while Billboard noted City Cinderella is an impressive manifesto for the next stage of JT’s career. Chart-wise, City Cinderella enjoyed a splashy debut, entering at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums and debuting at No. 5 on the Top R&B / Hip-Hop charts.\

Check out JT’s documentary below

Advertisement