Luke Bryan has something to say about Beyoncé and well, here’s what he said … The country music star recently commented on Beyoncé’s lack of nominations at the upcoming Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, despite the success of her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter.

First off, we think it was wholly ridiculous that Beyoncé’s record breaking album was left snubbed by the CMAs. Now, we may be the Hip-Hop bible, and not the country music bible but that’s just our thoughts on the issue. Anyway …

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, Bryan acknowledged the controversy, “Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back. And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you, as fans should do,” he explained.

Now get this, Bryan, who will co-host the CMAs alongside Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson on Nov. 20, emphasized that he supports artists from different genres making country music. However, he noted that, in his view, Beyoncé should more actively engage with the country music community. “If you’re going to make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” Bryan said, adding that “country music is a lot about family.” He encouraged Beyoncé to attend the awards and “high-five us and have fun and get in the family too.”

ICYMI, Cowboy Carter, released in March, topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve that milestone. Despite its commercial success, she did not receive any CMA nominations. Bryan suggested that sometimes great music gets overlooked, commenting, “Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it… but sometimes you don’t get nominated.”

Some believe Beyoncé has a complicated history with the CMAs, dating back to her controversial 2016 performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks. While some praised the performance, others were less enthusiastic, reflecting a divided reaction. We wonder why … In her Cowboy Carter album announcement earlier this year, Beyoncé addressed feeling unwelcome at the CMAs, saying, “It was very clear that I wasn’t.” She explained that the experience pushed her to further explore the history of country music, blending genres and creating what she called a “Beyoncé album” rather than a strict country record.

Anyway everybody has an opinion and some who choose to opine sometimes, shouldn’t. We aren’t saying any names.