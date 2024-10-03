Sexyy Red Blasts Off in Futuristic New Video “U Know What To Do”

Sexyy Red continues her meteoric rise by releasing her new video for “U Know What To Do.” The Mac Fly-produced single features Red in her futuristic element, delivering raunchy lyrics in a sing-song flow over sci-fi synths. In the space-themed video, the St. Louis star hosts an out-of-this-world battle of the sexes, complete with state-of-the-art lasers, starships, and suggestive visuals. Sexyy plays up her astronaut status, armed with her new Sexyy Gloss lip gloss line as she navigates the galactic showdown.

The video drops as Sexyy wraps up her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour,” her second headlining tour. Featuring multiple sold-out dates and surprise appearances from A-list stars like Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, and Ice Spice, the tour was one of the hottest events in hip-hop this summer. Sexyy Red continues to dominate the scene with a series of high-profile guest performances, one banger at a time.