In the last week of September, Philadelphia’s prestigious Temple University was the host of the 7th Annual Black Cannabis Week celebration

Black Cannabis Week is a groundbreaking series of events that brings together culture, business, and policy for BIPOC individuals within the cannabis industry. Hosted by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis

Opportunities (DACO), the week-long event offers a platform to engage in critical conversations around cannabis reform, social equity, and economic opportunities for Black and Brown communities.

Black Cannabis Week is an initiative led by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO), focused on fostering education, celebration, and advocacy within the Black cannabis community. This year’s theme, “Deeply Rooted, Growing Together,” highlights the collective strength and resilience of BIPOC individuals in the cannabis industry and beyond. This year’s theme reflected the collective strength of BIPOC individuals working to reclaim cultural traditions while advocating for systemic change.

Held primarily in the Lewis Katz School of Medicine of Temple’s campus, BCW was seven days of informative workshops, panel discussions, live podcasts, wellness activations and independent Black-owned business vendors that focused on magnifying the impact of the business and culture of cannabis. Black Cannabis Week featured a range of events, including the Cannabis Opportunities Conference, which promoted social justice, expungement services, and civic engagement. The week also hosted the Bouqé Presents BLAZE THE RUNWAY fashion event and the Policy Breakfast, where local, state, and federal cannabis policies were examined.

There were other insightful panels that broadened the spectrum of alternative medicine such as the “Deep Roots, Expanding Minds: The Evolution of Psychedelic Practices,” featuring national events coordinator for Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana (M4MM) Nicole Buffong and renowned alternative psychotherapist Sonia Singh aka The Happy Therapist. Moderated by cannabis influencer The Dank Duchess, the trio explored the cultural significance of these substances in Black and brown communities, with Singh emphasizing how psychedelics and cannabis have historically served as tools for healing and spiritual connection.

“Psychedelics and cannabis have been part of our communities for centuries,” Sonia remarked during the panel. “They are not just alternative treatments—they are part of our cultural DNA, offering healing pathways when traditional methods fall short.”

There were wellness activations focused on natural healing, including free deep tissue massages as well as a live sound bowl ceremony facilitated by Coach Shay, a certified sound practitioner and holistic health coach.

Black Cannabis Week is undoubtedly at the forefront of cannabis culture and industry for Black and Brown people, thus, creating networking opportunities, business ventures and on-the-spot joint ventures with cannabis enthusiasts from around the country. Unification in the name of legal cannabis without racial and social restrictions was the objective and BCW 2024 definitely hit the mark.