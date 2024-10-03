History was made as Haute Living honored the legendary Wu-Tang Clan at WAKUDA in The Palazzo at The Venetian Las Vegas. The iconic rap group, which kicked off their first-ever hip-hop residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas earlier this year, continues to leave an indelible mark on music history.

To commemorate the occasion, artist Johnathan Schultz presented Wu-Tang Clan with a custom painting titled “Legacy In Gold,” featuring a vinyl filled with 23k gold and a crystal-encrusted Wu-Tang logo at its center. The group was chauffeured in style all evening by Burks Luxury Chauffeur, further elevating the celebration of their lasting legacy in hip-hop.