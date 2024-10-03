feature featured Hip hop news Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Wu-Tang Clan Icons Honored by Haute Living at WAKUDA in Las Vegas

October 3, 2024
Courtneyb
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

History was made as Haute Living honored the legendary Wu-Tang Clan at WAKUDA in The Palazzo at The Venetian Las Vegas. The iconic rap group, which kicked off their first-ever hip-hop residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas earlier this year, continues to leave an indelible mark on music history.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

To commemorate the occasion, artist Johnathan Schultz presented Wu-Tang Clan with a custom painting titled “Legacy In Gold,” featuring a vinyl filled with 23k gold and a crystal-encrusted Wu-Tang logo at its center. The group was chauffeured in style all evening by Burks Luxury Chauffeur, further elevating the celebration of their lasting legacy in hip-hop.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design Led Development At Wakuda

Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda