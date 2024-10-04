4Batz Teams Up with Skilla Baby for New Track “So Bad,” Following Recent Success

Today, revolutionary R&B trailblazer 4Batz continues his musical momentum by collaborating with Skilla Baby on the new track “So Bad.” This release comes shortly after his latest single and music video for “roll da dice,” featuring Lil Baby. In “So Bad,” 4Batz pays tribute to the extraordinary woman in his life, emphasizing her unique presence and the deep connection they share.

4Batz’s signature melodic tones blend seamlessly with Skilla Baby’s unmistakable Detroit flow, creating a fresh dynamic that energizes the track. Opening with lines like, “Let me take you shopping” and “Take you to the tropics,” 4Batz expresses his devotion to his partner and the emotional bond they share. While “roll da dice” introduced the pursuit of love, “So Bad” boldly advances the narrative with lines like, “I seen you on the story, you can be my shawty,” marking a natural progression in their relationship.

Initially teased on the artists’ Instagram accounts last week, the music video encapsulates the vibrant vibe of “So Bad.” With a nod to 90s inspiration, it features women preparing for a night out, connecting over colorful landlines. As 4Batz and Skilla Baby continue to build their artistry, “So Bad” showcases their growing chemistry and sets the stage for exciting future collaborations.

