Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Announce Highly Anticipated ‘Stabbed & Shot 2’ Release

It’s been six years since Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh dropped their fan-favorite collaboration, Stabbed & Shot, but the wait is finally over. The duo recently announced Stabbed & Shot 2, set to drop on October 18, 2024, via BSF/TCF Records.

In the years since their first joint project, Benny and Spesh have grown significantly, cementing their places as key figures in hip-hop. Benny has had a monumental 2024, with his major label debut Everybody Can’t Go on Def Jam and two follow-up projects, Summertime Butch and Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1. The latter featured a long-awaited collaboration with Drake, showcasing Benny’s ability to balance gritty street narratives with mainstream appeal.

Meanwhile, 38 Spesh continues solidifying his position as a skilled emcee and producer, releasing Mother & Gun, a critically acclaimed project that expanded his reach.

Stabbed & Shot 2 marks a return to their roots, with Benny and Spesh declaring themselves the best tandem since Jadakiss and Styles P. They thrive under pressure, delivering a sequel that surpasses the original. The project is filled with the street storytelling and vivid lyricism that has defined their careers, with a level of chemistry between them that feels even more refined this time around.

The album features high-profile guest appearances and production from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Harry Fraud, Daringer, and more.

With the release of lead singles “Jesus Arms” and “Brick Specials,” Benny and Spesh again prove why they are a force in hip-hop.

Stabbed & Shot 2 drops on October 18, 2024.