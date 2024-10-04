Big 30 Releases Deluxe Edition of ‘Still King’

BIG30 has unveiled the deluxe version of his album Still King, released through N Less Entertainment/Connect Music. This expanded edition features seven new tracks, including collaborations with Lil Got It and Baby Slime. These further enrich the original project, which dropped in May 2024 and included notable features from Fredo Bang and KCarbon.

Now totaling 25 songs, the deluxe album offers fans an extended listening experience infused with Memphis-rooted bars and thumping 808s, punctuated by BIG30’s signature “Blrrrd” ad-lib. This release showcases his lyrical prowess and solidifies his dominance in the trap scene.

Among the new tracks, “Slimes and Choppa Gang” featuring Lil Got It introduces a fresh dynamic, while the emotionally resonant “So Much On My Mind” reveals a more vulnerable side of BIG30, who raps, “I ain’t gonna lie, I’m tired but giving up just ain’t in me,” against a backdrop of chilling vocals.

Still King marks BIG30’s third album, following his sophomore release, Last Man Standing, which included hit tracks like “On My Mama,” “Dead Guyz,” and “Protest.” His debut project, King of Killbranch, made waves, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, further establishing him as a force in the hip-hop landscape.