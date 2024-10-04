Big Boogie to Drop New Mixtape ‘ETHER’ on Oct. 18

CMG hip-hop artist Big Boogie has announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated mixtape, ETHER, which will drop on October 18. Fans can pre-save the mixtape now via CMG Records.

This announcement coincides with the launch of his “Big Boogie College Tour,” which will see the Memphis native make nine stops across various college campuses. The tour kicks off on Friday evening at Miles College. It concludes on October 31 at Wiley University, with additional stops at Alabama A&M University, Kentucky State University, and Bethune Cookman University, among others.

The mixtape will feature Boogie’s newly released track “Choppa, Cock It, Pop It,” where he creatively reimagines Huey’s iconic anthem “Pop, Lock & Drop It.” This latest release follows the success of his collaboration with GloRilla on “BOP,” which has become one of his biggest hits to date, amassing over 32 million views on YouTube in just seven months and igniting a dance trend on TikTok.

Earlier this year, Boogie partnered with DJ Drama for his Gangsta Grillz project, Redrum Wizard, showcasing collaborations with industry heavyweights Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and others. With his song “Pop Out” recently earning RIAA Gold certification, Big Boogie’s momentum continues to soar in 2024.