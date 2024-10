Activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick made a stylish appearance at the New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game in New York City. Kaepernick turned heads in the KENZO Fall-Winter 2024 Look 13 coat, a double-breasted piece crafted in virgin wool with unique kimono sleeves. His bold fashion choice perfectly complemented the energetic atmosphere of the game, showcasing KENZO’s signature blend of modern design and classic tailoring.