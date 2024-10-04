Elliott Wilson Hosts Ian Schwartzman on Latest Podcast Episode, Says ‘Hip-Hop Podcasting is Dead’

Elliott Wilson’s latest podcast episode, Elliott Wilson Experience, features an in-depth conversation with acclaimed hip-hop talent manager Ian Schwartzman. Known for managing some of the genre’s biggest names like Joe Budden, DJ Premier, Papoose, Royce Da 5’9, and Remy Ma, Schwartzman is also the driving force behind the Joe Budden Podcast Network.

During the episode, Elliott and Ian explore the behind-the-scenes world of podcasting and Ian’s thoughts on the industry’s current state. Schwartzman believes that the “golden age” of hip-hop podcasting has passed, saying, “It’s washed up, it’s done. The bubble has burst.” He criticizes the money-driven nature of the industry, stating that many creators were only chasing checks during the hype, but now “only the real are left.”

Schwartzman also reflects on being the first to secure a podcasting deal with Spotify in 2018. He recalls how he initially approached Spotify in 2015 but was rejected with the response, “We don’t do podcasting. We don’t even know how we would service this.” Despite the eventual end of the partnership, Schwartzman shares that he has no regrets, emphasizing how the deal helped pave the way for other podcasts and creators to thrive. “It helped position so many other shows and creators to go on and be successful,” he notes, marking the impact of the Joe Budden Podcast’s success on the broader hip-hop media landscape.

Advertisement

The episode offers listeners a fascinating look into the evolution of hip-hop podcasting and Schwartzman’s key role in its growth.