Today, Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe, along with American workers, union members, employers, and patient advocates, launched a Public Service Announcement (PSA) with “Power to the Patients,” calling on political leaders to prioritize healthcare price transparency. The PSA, aimed at “every elected official and politician in America,” urges immediate action to create a more affordable and equitable healthcare system.

The message is urgent: over 100 million Americans are currently burdened with medical debt, the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the U.S. The lack of transparency in hospital and insurer pricing allows for massive variations in healthcare costs, often without patient knowledge. For example, recent reports revealed that the cost of the same medical service can differ drastically, with an MRI costing between $300 and $3,000, or a knee replacement ranging from $19,000 to $168,000, depending on the hospital or insurance plan.

“To every elected official and politician in America… the people stand united, desperate for you to listen,” said Fat Joe. “If you’re not advocating for prices and transparency in healthcare… you are compromising every single American across this country. Because when we can’t see prices, hospitals, insurers, and their middlemen charge us whatever they want. Our very own healthcare system is robbing all of us. We just need the prices. That’s how our economy works! If you wanna do right by workers, and employers, and unions… then you’ve gotta to do right by the people they represent and the families who depend upon them. And we gotta hear it. Prices now!”

The call for price transparency isn’t just about cost—it’s about improving quality and accountability. When patients know the prices in advance, they can choose better care at lower costs, and hospitals and insurers are forced to be more competitive and accountable. More than 90% of Americans support healthcare price transparency, but only 34.5% of hospitals comply with current rules requiring upfront price disclosures.

The PSA is part of an ongoing advocacy campaign by “Power to the Patients” to drive legislative action. A bipartisan group of senators recently introduced legislation (S.3548) to strengthen and expand price transparency requirements.

Founded in 2021, “Power to the Patients” is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making healthcare more affordable and equitable by advocating for price transparency and accountability in the healthcare system.

Fat Joe’s PSA aims to give a voice to millions of Americans demanding change, urging lawmakers to enforce these vital transparency measures.