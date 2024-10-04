FERG Drops New Single “Allure” Featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It

Today, hip-hop artist FERG teams up with rapper Future and producer Mike WiLL Made-It for his latest single, “Allure,” released via RCA Records. Set to a dark, trap-heavy beat, the track showcases FERG and Future’s signature flows as they trade bars. Adding to the multi-hyphenate artist’s creativity, FERG also painted the single’s striking artwork, highlighting his talents beyond music.

“Allure” follows FERG’s recent collaborations with Denzel Curry and TiaCorine on “HOT ONE” and with Jaylen Brown on “Just Do It.” FERG and Jaylen recently appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk, where they discussed their greatest rap beefs, NBA players, and conspiracy theories.

This track is the first release from FERG’s highly anticipated album DAROLD, his first project since 2020’s Floor Seats II. Fans can expect more music from FERG soon.

