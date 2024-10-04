Kerry Washington is best known on the big and small screen but now you can add tech investor to her repertoire. The Scandal star has recently become an investor in Spill, a Black-owned social media platform that fosters connections, culture, and commerce. According to an exclusive report from TechCrunch, Washington provided financial backing as the platform approaches its second anniversary.

Washington has been an active participant and early adopter on the platform, perhaps by design, regularly hosting live video sessions called “tea parties” for her followers. Alphonzo Terrell, Spill’s founder, praised Washington’s engagement with the community, saying, “She’s incredibly accessible and knowledgeable, especially around these topics, and is not scared in any way, shape, or form about really engaging with people directly. I think it really does represent the kind of environment we want to cultivate on Spill … We’re all human here, too. Let’s connect.”

Get this, the actress shared her motivation for supporting Spill, explaining, “When I joined Spill as a user, I was amazed and inspired by how safe the community felt. I immediately wanted to support the growth of the platform, because safety is a powerful tool to foster honesty, creativity, connection, and community.” She went on to highlight how Spill prioritizes marginalized communities, adding, “In a digital world where marginalized groups, especially Black, Brown, and LGBTQIA folks, rarely feel prioritized, Spill stands out. I’m proud to be part of this community as both a user and an investor.”

What’s more, Washington hosted a voter registration-themed Tea Party on Spill, engaging her followers in discussions about the upcoming election and the vital role of voters in driving social and political change.

As for Spill users, known as “Spillionaires,” they can share posts that combine 90 characters of text with images, GIFs, or videos. The platform allows users to “Spill” their thoughts, share, comment, or quote posts. The Spillboard helps users stay updated on trending topics worldwide, while live conversations, games like Spades, and tea parties foster further engagement.

Spill is available for download on both iOS and Android.