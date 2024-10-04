Rising Rap Star 310babii Drops Sophomore Album 310degrees on HIGHIQ/EMPIRE

Screenshot 2024 10 04 at 12.12.20 AM

Rising rap sensation 310babii has released his highly anticipated sophomore album, 310degrees, through HIGHIQ/EMPIRE. Known as the next generation’s voice, the young artist paints a vivid picture of a lavish lifestyle across 13 high-energy tracks, backed by L.A.’s top sound architects like Bankroll Got It, Pilgrim, Diego Ave, and TRGC. With a collection of club-ready bangers, 310babii showcases his evolution from student to full-time rap star, effortlessly navigating fame, fortune, and the fast life.

The album includes previously released singles, such as “Forward Back,” featured on the NBA 2K25 soundtrack, the anthems “That’s It” and “Pink Whitney,” and a remix of the viral hit “Rock Your Hips” featuring Saweetie. The original version hit #1 at Rhythmic Radio and #6 on the TikTok Billboard Charts.