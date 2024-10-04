Caitlin Clark, the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Indiana, has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year after an extraordinary debut season. Clark, who set the NCAA Division I basketball scoring record (men’s and women’s) during her college career, met expectations and exceeded them, propelling Indiana to its best season in eight years.

Appearing in all 40 games, Clark led Indiana to a seven-win improvement and its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. She also joined an elite company, finishing in the top five of MVP voting—an achievement shared only by legends like Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi as rookies.

Clark’s impact went beyond stats, helping spark a surge in WNBA viewership, attendance, and merchandise sales. The Indiana Fever saw a 319% increase in attendance in 2024, contributing to a record-setting season for the league.

Clark received 66 of 67 Rookie of the Year votes, with runner-up Angel Reese earning the other after her record-breaking rookie campaign. Both players led the All-Rookie Team alongside L.A.’s Rickea Jackson, Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso, and New York’s Leonie Fiebich.