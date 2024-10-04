Caitlin Clark, the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Indiana, has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year after an extraordinary debut season. Clark, who set the NCAA Division I basketball scoring record (men’s and women’s) during her college career, met expectations and exceeded them, propelling Indiana to its best season in eight years.

Chris Paul, a fellow Team State Farm Athlete, posted a heartfelt video on social media congratulating Caitlin Clark on being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. In his message, CP3 offered invaluable advice to Clark as she prepared for her sophomore season. He emphasized the importance of hitting the gym, encouraging her to seize the opportunity to become even faster and stronger.

Paul also highlighted the significance of leaning on her support system, reminding her that her family and friends will play a crucial role in keeping her grounded amid the challenges of professional basketball. Additionally, he urged Clark to maintain her youthful spirit for as long as possible, recognizing that her passion and energy are essential to her success on and off the court.

Appearing in all 40 games, Clark led Indiana to a seven-win improvement and its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. She also joined an elite company, finishing in the top five of MVP voting—an achievement shared only by legends like Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi as rookies.

Clark’s impact went beyond stats, helping spark a surge in WNBA viewership, attendance, and merchandise sales. The Indiana Fever saw a 319% increase in attendance in 2024, contributing to a record-setting season for the league.

Clark received 66 of 67 Rookie of the Year votes, with runner-up Angel Reese earning the other after her record-breaking rookie campaign. Both players led the All-Rookie Team alongside L.A.’s Rickea Jackson, Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso, and New York’s Leonie Fiebich.