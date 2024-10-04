The NBA has debuted its new 2024-25 season tip-off campaign, “The Tip-Off,” now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the NBA App. The campaign features a star-studded lineup, including two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, two-time All-Star Anthony Edwards, three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, five-time All-Star Luka Dončić, reigning NBA champion Jayson Tatum, and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Set to Van Halen’s iconic hit “Jump,” the spot shows players, celebrities, and fans racing to claim the game ball at midcourt, symbolizing the start of a new season. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Kelly Rowland, creator Drew Afualo, and streamer Kai Cenat make appearances, along with Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky, who soars above the crowd to deliver the ball for the opening tip.

“The Tip-Off” captures the excitement and anticipation as all 30 teams begin their journey with a clean slate, chasing the ultimate prize—the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

