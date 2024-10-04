Tee Grizzley Unveils Deeply Personal Album ‘Post Traumatic’

Today, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley releases his highly anticipated album Post Traumatic via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. This 24-track project marks a powerful transformation in Tee’s career, diving into his trials and triumphs and offering a raw, therapeutic experience. Post Traumatic reflects Tee’s journey from pain to healing, addressing his life’s hardships through sincere lyrics and emotional storytelling.

Tee introduces the album with the music video for “Robbery 8,” the latest installment in his fan-favorite series, viewed by millions. The album also features standout collaborations, including “I Know” with Fridayy, where Tee channels his pain into melody, and “Situationship” with Mariah The Scientist, a soulful guitar-laced track. Other collaborations include G Herbo on “Swerve” and Baby Grizzley on “Pop Shit.”

With Post Traumatic, Tee Grizzley proves that second chances and reform are possible.

