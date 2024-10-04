The Weeknd Stars in New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ 6 “Replacer” Commercial

Music superstar The Weeknd, also known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is the latest celebrity to step into Call of Duty’s world, playing hooky from his day job in the new “The Replacer” commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The spot marks the third installment in the fan-favorite ad series, which features The Weeknd’s “Mother-effen Starboy” persona as the focus.

In the commercial, live now on Call of Duty’s social channels, The Replacer—played by actor Peter Stormare (known for roles in Fargo and John Wick Chapter 2)—steps in for The Weeknd while the star takes a break to indulge in some gaming. The Replacer’s antics cause chaos, much to the dismay of The Weeknd’s producers and entourage.

The ad series, which debuted during Sunday football on September 29, is part of the larger promotional campaign leading up to the launch of Black Ops 6. Stormare’s character, first introduced in 2013, became a cult favorite among gamers for his comedic efforts to help them escape real-life responsibilities and return to the game.

As excitement builds for the game’s release, the return of The Replacer series, now with the added star power of The Weeknd, is poised to boost anticipation even further among Call of Duty fans.