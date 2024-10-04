Now this is what you call that real NYC “Golden Era” Hip Hop. BX natives Ced Gee, Moe Love, TR Love, and the infamous Doctor Octagon aka Kool Keith can celebrate alongside The Source in debuting a classic project a quarter of a century ago. On this date in 1988, the UltraMagnetic MCs dropped Critical Beatdown on the Next Plateau label.

With the majority of the production done in house courtesy of Ced Gee and the rest by the late Paul C, the 15 track CB gave us Hip Hop theme songs like “Give The Drummer Some”, “Watch Me Now”, and the unforgettable “Ego Trippin'”.

Salute to Keith, Ced, Moe, and TR for this five mic classic!

