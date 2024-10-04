Toni Romiti Makes a Triumphant Return with New EP ‘Men Ain’t Sh*t Except Mine’

Toni Romiti is back and better than ever with her highly-anticipated project titled Men Ain’t Sht Except Mine*, a two-part EP that reflects her current state of mind. This 5-track release marks her first project in over four years and is a powerful reminder to queens everywhere that while men may not be worth much, finding the right one changes everything.

“I’ve had this concept for almost 5 years now, but I was also feeling like the music that people have always loved for me is more so talking shit about men,” Toni states. “So my last album I released, I tried to stick to my roots. But I think a love song project from me would be awesome, and I wanna just go for it. I want my art to reflect my life at this point.”

Toni’s journey has evolved significantly since she last released music. She became a mother to a beautiful baby girl named Lily, who made a special appearance on one of the tracks. Toni’s boyfriend, Jaecob, has been her biggest support, as showcased in the project’s cover art.

In discussing her artistic growth, Toni stated, “I want my fans to see that I’ve grown as an artist, as a woman, and as a mother. I was 18 when I put out my first song, and now I’m 29 with a family. Completely different moments in my life.”

As a devoted mother, Toni has become more intentional with her songwriting, even creating an entire children’s project for Lily during her pregnancy. In addition to her musical comeback, she has shed the baby weight, returned to touring, and showcased her athletic side by competing in a women’s league at Venice Beach, where her team recently clinched the championship title. The EP is produced by Jay Uncut, solidifying Romiti’s return to the music scene.