Usher’s “Yeah!” Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Usher’s iconic 2004 single “Yeah!” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The choreography-packed visual marks Usher’s first entry into the prestigious club. The video features Lil Jon and Ludacris and helped define early 2000s R&B and hip-hop.

This achievement also adds another billion-view milestone for collaborators Lil Jon and Ludacris, who have each reached the mark before with “Turn Down for What” and “Baby,” respectively. As “Yeah!” resonates with fans across generations, the track remains one of Usher’s most celebrated hits, securing its place in music history.

Last month, an exclusive crowd gathered for the latest installment of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” Backstage Experience, a luxurious event that brought together music, cocktails, and celebrity guests. Notable attendees included Aliya Janell, Broderick Hunter, Kayla Nicole, and Teaira Walker, among others.

After enjoying various signature cocktails, including The Rémy La Pêche Noire, The Coming Home, and The Rhythm & Ginger, guests were treated to Usher’s highly anticipated Past, Present, Future tour performance. The night he reached its pinnacle when Usher brought out surprise guests Kevin Hart and music legend Stevie Wonder, adding even more star power to the event.

The Rémy Martin partnership series showcases the best of Usher’s music and fine cognac, with signature drinks featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, VSOP, and XO taking center stage. It was an unforgettable night of entertainment and flavor, celebrating artistry, culture, and heritage.