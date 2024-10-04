Vice Presidential Debate Draws 43.1 Million Viewers, Falls Short of 2020 Numbers

Courtesy of CBS News

Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attracted 43.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures reported by Bloomberg. While the debate drew a large audience, it fell short of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, which drew 57.9 million viewers across 18 networks.

CBS News, the debate’s host, led the evening’s coverage with nearly 9.6 million viewers. It was followed by Fox News, which took the top spot among cable networks with over 7.9 million viewers. Other networks contributed to the remaining viewership, solidifying the debate as a significant political event.

Despite the high turnout, the viewership drop from 2020 suggests that interest in this year’s vice presidential matchup may not have been as intense as in the previous election cycle. The 2020 debate, featuring the historic faceoff between Vice President Harris and then-Vice President Pence, was seen as pivotal, drawing widespread attention nationwide.

Tuesday’s debate showcased the political contrast between Republican Sen. Vance and Democratic Gov. Walz, who are vying for higher national visibility as the 2024 election approaches. The discussion covered key issues such as the economy, healthcare, and foreign policy, providing voters with insight into the candidates’ visions for the future.

In a critical moment during Tuesday night’s debate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz caught Ohio Senator JD Vance off guard with a straightforward question: “Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”

Vance, visibly uncomfortable, dodged the question and failed to give a clear answer. His attempt to pivot away from the subject has already been labeled the “moment of the night” by reporters, analysts, and pundits. The hesitation was noticeable and left Vance struggling to recover.

Watch the moment below:

Campaign data shows that undecided voters from battleground states marked this exchange as Vance’s worst moment of the debate, potentially damaging his credibility. As election misinformation continues to be a contentious issue, his inability to provide a direct response may sway voters who are seeking clarity on where candidates stand regarding the 2020 election results.

The fallout from this exchange will likely be a talking point in the coming days as the debate continues to resonate with the public.